Government College University Faisalabad Sports Committee Formed

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 10:55 PM

Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) constituted a sports committee to organize inter colleges tournaments here on Monday

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) constituted a sports committee to organize inter colleges tournaments here on Monday.

President of the committee will be Prof Dr Nasir Amin, while Dr Aftab Ahmed Chatha and Principal Islamia College Dr Fareeha Anjum will be vice presidents.

The committee was formed in a meeting held with GCUF Sports board Chairman Prof Dr Nasir Amin in the chair.

The matters including promotion of sports activities in the university and facilitates for players were also discussed.

The meeting also decided that all colleges affiliated with the University must participate in the inter-colleges tournaments.

Prof Nasir Amin said that healthy activities were important for students.

Director Sports Muhammad Rafique Wahla and Ashfaq Ali and others were present on the occasion.

