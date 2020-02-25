Government College University wins USL Squash Championship

The Government College University (GCU) won the Squash Championship of University Sports League (USL) 2020 held under the auspices of Higher Education Department (HED).

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ):The Government College University (GCU) won the Squash Championship of University Sports League (USL) 2020 held under the auspices of Higher Education Department (HED). Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi chaired the prize distribution ceremony at the GCU Sports Complex on Tuesday, which was attended by HED Additional Secretary Tariq Hameed Bhatti and Deputy Director Sports Shamsa Hashmi.

GCU team was awarded Rs. 100000 for first position in squash, while University of Central Punjab (UCP) and Punjab University (PU) students stood second and third.

In Tennis, UCP secured the first position, while LUMS and PU stood second and third respectively.

Speaking on the occasion, VC Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi educated students that sportsmanship was important than winning an event. He said that USL would produce the champions for Olympics, besides improving coordination among public and private sector universities.

HED Additional Secretary Tariq Hameed Bhatti congratulated the winning teams. He said that USL had brought back the youth across Punjab to grounds, which was a milestone achievement of HED. He said that the winner of each game was awarded a cash prizeof Rs. 100000 while Rs. 75000 and Rs. 50000 cash awards were given to the secondand third position respectively.