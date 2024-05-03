Government Committed To Nurturing Young Talent: Rana Mashhood
Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 03, 2024 | 04:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) Chairman Prime Minister's Youth Programme, Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan, has reiterated the government's commitment to provide a platform for young talent to shine in various fields, including sports, health, culture, and art.
Speaking at the closing ceremony of the PM's National Table Tennis Youth Sports League, Rana said that PM's vision was to identify and groom talented young players to represent Pakistan at international level.
He expressed his excitement about the abundance of talent in every province of Pakistan, which he witnessed during his travels across the country.
He emphasized the importance of merit-based selection and development of young talent to propel the country forward.
The PM's Youth Talent Hunt Programme encompasses 12 games, providing opportunities for young players to showcase their skills in various fields. Rana announced plans to organize leagues like the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in other sports, ensuring a comprehensive approach to talent development.
He assured that players identified through the Talent Hunt Programme would receive world-class training and grooming, enabling them to make Pakistan proud at international platforms.
He predicted that within a year, Pakistani players would make a mark globally, thanks to the government's initiatives.
Rana also commended the Higher education Commission, Pakistan Sports Board, and Table Tennis Federation for their support to the PM's Youth Programme.
The ceremony was attended by Pakistan Sports board Director General Zahoor Ahmed, Deputy Director Shahid islam, and other officials.
This initiative was a significant step towards nurturing young talent and promoting a culture of excellence in Pakistan.
Meanwhile Punjab won both men and women event of the National Talent Hunt Table Tennis League.
In men's final, Punjab A team defeated Khyber Pakhtunkhwa A team.
In women's category final, Punjab B won against Punjab A team.
Chairman Prime Minister Youth Program distributed prizes to winning teams at the closing ceremony of the league.
In mens category KP A got second position while KP B secured third spot.
In women's category, Punjab A got second position while KP A stood third.
