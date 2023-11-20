Government Model Higher Secondary School clinches trophy in district level competitions

HAVELIAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) The government model higher secondary school Monday achieved remarkable success in district-level competitions.

In recent district contests, the students showcased their skills in poster making, the 400-meter relay race, and the triple jump.

The artistic skills of Hasib Ahmed and Aziz Ahmed excelled in poster making, earning them the first position. Additionally, Hasib secured the third position in the 400-meter race, and Aziz claimed the third position in the 200-meter race.

In scouting, students Anas and his teammate excelled, while Mudassar stood third in the declamation contest.

Principal, Munir Ahmed conveyed heartfelt congratulations to the students, attributing the victory to the collective efforts of Incharge Mushtaq Ahmed, Muhammad Riaz, and Basharat.

The principal expressed optimism that the school's tradition of academic and co-curricular achievements would continue to thrive, further enhancing its reputation in both academic and extracurricular pursuits.