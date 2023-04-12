Government of Balochistan requests POA to reschedule dates the national games

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :Secretary, Pakistan Olympic Association , Muhammad Khalid Mahmood said on Wednesday that the government of Balochistan has requested POA to reschedule the dates of the 34th National Games from 15 - 23 May to 22 - 30 May, 2023.

"The matter was taken up in the Executive Committee Meeting of POA held here and it has been agreed and decided unanimously that the request of government of Balochistan be accepted", he said.

In pursuance to the decision of Executive Committee of POA, the 34th National Games has been rescheduled and will now be held from 22 - 30 May, 2023 in Quetta, he asserted.

All concerned are requested to kindly make note of the reschedule of the dates and prepare their contingents for participation in the games accordingly.