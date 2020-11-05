Government taking steps for promotion of sports activities across province

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :Divisional sports officer (DSO) Rana Nadeem Anjum has said that Punjab government was taking steps for promotion of sports and provision of modern facilities to the players.

He said that laying of synthetic astro-turf project will be executed soon as 80 kanals land allocated for the purpose at Matti Tal road for which land identification process has already been completed.

DSO expressed these views during All-Pakistan PIH U-16 online hockey skills competition prize distribution ceremony at E-Library here on Thursday.

He said that sports department in collaboration with Pakistan Institute of Hockey (PIH) will continue efforts for promotion of sports and revival of national game hockey and hoped that the hockey players will get a modern facility to groom their talent through synthetic astro-turf in the city.

PIH representative Rao Javed Iqbal said that PIH conducted online hockey skills competition during COVID-19 pandemic in which videos were sought from hockey players from across the country.

He informed that 850 videos were received. The three members committee reviewed the videos and a youth namely Hassan Amin hailing from Multan took first position.

He said that PIH is working for revival of hockey.

Later, DSO Rana Nadeem and others distributed certificate and prizes among players.