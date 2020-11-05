UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Government Taking Steps For Promotion Of Sports Activities Across Province

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 07:10 PM

Government taking steps for promotion of sports activities across province

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :Divisional sports officer (DSO) Rana Nadeem Anjum has said that Punjab government was taking steps for promotion of sports and provision of modern facilities to the players.

He said that laying of synthetic astro-turf project will be executed soon as 80 kanals land allocated for the purpose at Matti Tal road for which land identification process has already been completed.

DSO expressed these views during All-Pakistan PIH U-16 online hockey skills competition prize distribution ceremony at E-Library here on Thursday.

He said that sports department in collaboration with Pakistan Institute of Hockey (PIH) will continue efforts for promotion of sports and revival of national game hockey and hoped that the hockey players will get a modern facility to groom their talent through synthetic astro-turf in the city.

PIH representative Rao Javed Iqbal said that PIH conducted online hockey skills competition during COVID-19 pandemic in which videos were sought from hockey players from across the country.

He informed that 850 videos were received. The three members committee reviewed the videos and a youth namely Hassan Amin hailing from Multan took first position.

He said that PIH is working for revival of hockey.

Later, DSO Rana Nadeem and others distributed certificate and prizes among players.

Related Topics

Pakistan Hockey Multan Sports Government Of Punjab Road From

Recent Stories

UAE participates in AFC Referees Committee virtual ..

16 minutes ago

UAE participates in high-level meeting on women, p ..

46 minutes ago

Mubadala builds its life sciences portfolio with i ..

1 hour ago

Punjab Daanish Schools & Centres of Excellence Aut ..

1 hour ago

Russia Special Force' contingent arrives in Pakist ..

2 hours ago

Central Bank emphasises impact of Mohamed bin Zaye ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.