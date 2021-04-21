Government working to formulate a comprehensive sports policy: Dr Fehmida Mirza

Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fehmida Mirza said on Wednesday that the federal government was working to formulate a comprehensive federal sports policy in consultation with all the provinces

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fehmida Mirza said on Wednesday that the federal government was working to formulate a comprehensive federal sports policy in consultation with all the provinces.

"In this policy we are focusing to establish small sports facilities at the tehsil level to develop a better sports culture," the minister said in a statement after chairing the 4th federal sports coordination committee meeting here.

The meeting was attended by members of coordination committee, including ministers for sports of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan through video link. While Punjab Sports Minister attended the meeting in person. Secretary IPC Mohsin Mushtaq, Director General Pakistan Sports board (PSB) Col. (Retd) Asif Zaman and senior officials of IPC also attended the meeting.

Fehmida said that a uniformed national sports policy was highly valued internationally. "We [the Federal Government] have sought input from each province for this purpose and it would be soon announced in a press conference after finalization.

"In the national sports policy, tehsil level sports infrastructure is on priority. It would invite and attract youth in underdeveloped far-flung areas and also help to eliminate social issues linked to youth like drug abuse etc.

"Input from all provinces is required in order to encourage uniformity and ownership in the national sports policy," she added.

Earlier, in the meeting various other issues including sports infrastructure projects during the current FY 2020-21 in each province and details of proposed sports infrastructures projects for the next FY 2021-2022 in all provinces, sports facilities for women and special persons were discussed. The detail of district-wise government sports officers in each province was also provided in the meeting.

The IPC minister inquired about the implementation status of decisions taken in the previous meeting. She asked sports ministers to coordinate with respected educational ministers of their provinces to include sports in the curriculum.

"Participation in sports should be encouraged from an early age. The provincial governments should make laws to make it mandatory for all schools and educational institutions to have sports facilities," she underlined.

She said sports activities should also be provided inside the prison. "While it should be mandatory for all new housing societies to include sports facilities an essential part of their projects. The provincial governments should enforce such laws." Fehmida said the recognition to sports associations should be given if they are active at the club level and on the bases of their sports activities at provincial level. She encouraged the presence of nonpolitical people at the position of sports officers in all provinces. "There are issues at the federation level, which need to be resolved. There should be a dedicated proportion of budget for sports from which incentives and scholarship schemes be launched for sportspersons including women and disabled persons." "The government encourages and favours regional sports as compared to departmental sports. As per vision of Prime Minister there should be provincial sports teams" she said.

Secretary IPC on the occasion said departmental sports were not providing training facilitates, job surety and better future. "With the idea of regional sports there should be incentives for regional sports teams to encourage sportspersons", he emphasized.

The minister recommended that from provincial tax a small portion should be given to sports fund to support athletes. This sports fund should be developed by each province," she said.

She also asked provinces to prepare athletes for the South Asian Games. "The provincial governments should focus on training of young athletes. Moreover, all available international grounds must be maintained as discussions are going on between Olympics and Sports Board to finalize sports venues."The minister said five to six priority games should be nominated by each province for a focused sports development strategy.