Governor distributes sports cycles among cyclists of Jashan-e-Azadi, President Asif Ali Zardari Cycle Rally

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan on Thursday distributed sports cycles and commendation certificates among the participant cyclists of the first Jashan-e-Azadi President Asif Ali Zardari Cycle Rally 2024 during a ceremony at the Governor’s House here.

The Governor Punjab had announced to give sports cycles to the participants of the cycle rally while receiving them for an overnight stay at the Governor’s House enroute Islamabad on August 7 last. He had noted that the cyclists were riding battered bicycles and announced new sports cycles for the PPP enthusiasts.

The First Jashan-e-Azadi President Asif Ali Zardari Cycle Rally 2024 was held under the auspices of the PPP Central Punjab Sports Wing to commemorate the 69th birthday of President Asif Ali Zardari and 77th Independence Day of the country.

The First Jashan-e-Azadi President Asif Ali Zardari Cycle Rally started from city of the great Sufi poet Bulleh Shah - Kasur and culminated at Jinnah Sports Complex Islamabad on August 13 - a day before the 77th Independence Day of the country.

The cyclists Allah Ditta Bhatti (Captain), Akbar Ali Fauji, Muhammad Shafique, Ghulam Mustafa, Muhammad Ikram, Habibullah and Amjad Ali received sports cycles from Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan and businessman Syed Azmat Ali Shah.

PPP Sports Wing Vice President Arshad Jutt, General Secretary Sabir Ali and Information Secretary Nasira Kafeel and large number of sportsmen were present on the occasion.