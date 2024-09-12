- Home
- Sports
- Miscellaneous
- Governor distributes sports cycles among cyclists of Jashan-e-Azadi, President Asif Ali Zardari Cycl ..
Governor Distributes Sports Cycles Among Cyclists Of Jashan-e-Azadi, President Asif Ali Zardari Cycle Rally
Zeeshan Mehtab Published September 12, 2024 | 07:54 PM
Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan on Thursday distributed sports cycles and commendation certificates among the participant cyclists of the first Jashan-e-Azadi President Asif Ali Zardari Cycle Rally 2024 during a ceremony at the Governor’s House here
LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan on Thursday distributed sports cycles and commendation certificates among the participant cyclists of the first Jashan-e-Azadi President Asif Ali Zardari Cycle Rally 2024 during a ceremony at the Governor’s House here.
The Governor Punjab had announced to give sports cycles to the participants of the cycle rally while receiving them for an overnight stay at the Governor’s House enroute Islamabad on August 7 last. He had noted that the cyclists were riding battered bicycles and announced new sports cycles for the PPP enthusiasts.
The First Jashan-e-Azadi President Asif Ali Zardari Cycle Rally 2024 was held under the auspices of the PPP Central Punjab Sports Wing to commemorate the 69th birthday of President Asif Ali Zardari and 77th Independence Day of the country.
The First Jashan-e-Azadi President Asif Ali Zardari Cycle Rally started from city of the great Sufi poet Bulleh Shah - Kasur and culminated at Jinnah Sports Complex Islamabad on August 13 - a day before the 77th Independence Day of the country.
The cyclists Allah Ditta Bhatti (Captain), Akbar Ali Fauji, Muhammad Shafique, Ghulam Mustafa, Muhammad Ikram, Habibullah and Amjad Ali received sports cycles from Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan and businessman Syed Azmat Ali Shah.
PPP Sports Wing Vice President Arshad Jutt, General Secretary Sabir Ali and Information Secretary Nasira Kafeel and large number of sportsmen were present on the occasion.
Recent Stories
President for further expanding trade ties with Sweden, Belgium
CM Bugti directs to implement demands of artist Naseer Ahmed soon
Punjab Sports Dept to extend full support to PBCC for T20 Blind World Cup
Preparations for Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations reach to peak in KP
SC disposes of contempt case against Vawda, TV channels
FDA provides online payment facility to sports complex members
IGP issues Rs 2.4m for treatment of injured cops
Livestock dept launches awareness campaign for livestock cards
SCCI chief holds online meeting with Sharjah RUWAD
Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi expresses condolence to senior journalists Malik brothers ove ..
IMO Secretary General calls on PM
ADC visits girls high school to review educational issues in Gwadar
More Stories From Sports
-
Punjab Sports Dept to extend full support to PBCC for T20 Blind World Cup46 seconds ago
-
National athlete Zia Mashwani calls on Adviser to CM on Sports, Youth Affairs3 hours ago
-
Moin Khan asks Indian legends to ensure Indian team’s participation in ICC Champions Trophy4 hours ago
-
Pak cueists to feature in World Snooker C'ships5 hours ago
-
Arteta agrees new Arsenal deal: reports7 minutes ago
-
Arsenal's Odegaard set to miss key Premier League matches1 day ago
-
UAJK concludes inter universities sports championship1 day ago
-
Pak team gears up for World Beach Kabaddi1 day ago
-
Afghanistan-New Zealand Test second day called off after 'huge mess'2 days ago
-
FIH confirm nominations received for upcoming elections2 days ago
-
Usman Wazeer set to face Indian rival in highly-anticipated bout2 days ago
-
National hero Haider Ali returns home2 days ago