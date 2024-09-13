Governor Gives Arshad Nadeem Rs. 150mln Cheque On Behalf Of President Zardari
Zeeshan Mehtab Published September 13, 2024 | 08:00 PM
LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan on Friday awarded a cheque of Rs. 150 million to the Olympic gold medalist javelinist Arshad Nadeem on behalf of President Asif Ali Zardari during a solemn ceremony at the Governor’s House here.
Hailing record-shattering feat of track and field athlete Arshad Nadeem, the governor said President Zardari had announced a reward of Rs. 150 million for the athlete during a meeting at the Presidency.
“President Asif Ali Zardari has acknowledged the feat of Arshad Nadeem and it is hoped that he will be able to shatter more records for the country,” the governor said.
He said Arshad Nadeem brought smiles on the faces of the nation. Saleem Haider Khan said that prosperity and development of the country were the vision of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP), adding that President Zardari was a blessing for the PPP as well as the nation. He said only President Zardari could unite the nation in the current political situation.
