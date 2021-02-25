Governor Gold Cup Cricket, Bashir Bilour Club team reach semi-finals

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :Bashir Bilour cricket Club on Thursday defeated Palace Cricket Club to reach the semi-finals of the 30th Governor's Gold Cup Cricket Tournament being played here at Gymkhana Cricket ground.

In the fourth quarter-final of the tournament, Cake Palace Cricket Club batted first and were bowled out for 109 in the allotted overs. Waqar (43) and Asad Afridi (23) were the key contributors. For Bashir Bilour Zahoor Marwat was the most successful bowler who took 4 wickets for 18 runs while Fazal took 3 wickets for 20 runs while Farooq, Imran and Osama Ahmed took one wicket each.

In reply, Bashir Bilour Club batsmen. The batsmen performed better and achieved the target at a loss of seven wickets. Rashid scored 28, Salman 23 and Farooq 19. Kamal scored 13 for 3 while Adil, Aftab Afridi and Zakir scored 3 for Cake Palace. In the first semi-final of the Gold Cup, Bashir Bilour Cricket Club faced Northern sports while Dos. The semi-final will be played between Hankers Cricket Club and John Brothers Club.