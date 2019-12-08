UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Governor Hails Pakistan's Success In Euro Asia Championship

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Sun 08th December 2019 | 09:50 PM

Governor hails Pakistan's success in Euro Asia Championship

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2019 ) :Governor Sindh Imran Ismail on Sunday hailed Pakistan's second position at the Euro Asia Championship in Philippine.

In a statement, he said Pakistan was ranked second in the competition among the teams of 22 countries.

It is a good thing that out of the five fighters, Raja Aamir, Shafqat Heavy weight and middle weight got success in the competition.

The governor said the players' announcement to name their medal for the Kashmiri brothers was commendable.

He said the country's name was getting brighter because of the facilities being provided to the athletes at the government level.

The efforts of Coach Raja Muhammad Asif and Member Provincial AssemblyRaja Azhar Khan to achieve the position were commendable, he added.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Governor Euro Sunday Government Asia Weight Coach

Recent Stories

Zaki Nusseibeh receives Ambassador of Armenia

22 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler chairs Urban Planning Council meetin ..

1 hour ago

UAE prioritises youth empowerment: Obaid Al Zaabi

1 hour ago

SALT begins tomorrow in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago

Dubai Culture delegation visits Seoul

2 hours ago

DP World UAE Region partakes in GPCA 2019

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.