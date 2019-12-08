KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2019 ) :Governor Sindh Imran Ismail on Sunday hailed Pakistan's second position at the Euro Asia Championship in Philippine.

In a statement, he said Pakistan was ranked second in the competition among the teams of 22 countries.

It is a good thing that out of the five fighters, Raja Aamir, Shafqat Heavy weight and middle weight got success in the competition.

The governor said the players' announcement to name their medal for the Kashmiri brothers was commendable.

He said the country's name was getting brighter because of the facilities being provided to the athletes at the government level.

The efforts of Coach Raja Muhammad Asif and Member Provincial AssemblyRaja Azhar Khan to achieve the position were commendable, he added.