Governor House to host WBC boxing event on December 19

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :Keeping his promise to open the doors of the Governor's House Lahore to the public, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has allowed to host a boxing event at its lawns on December 19 (Saturday).

The World Boxing Council (WBC) sanctioned boxing event is being sponsored by Amir Khan Promotions and will be the first of its kind to be held in the country.

Addressing a press conference alongside British-Pakistani boxer Amir Khan at the Governor's House here on Thursday, he said spectators will not be allowed to attend the bouts as a precaution to protect people in the wake of second wave of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in the country while ptv Sports will live telecast the event.

The pugilists from United Kingdom (UK), Iran, Nepal, Afghanistan and Pakistan besides their coaches were present during the press conference while the boxers took part in the staredown at the end of the press conference although no actual weigh-ins took place. Some of the combatants pushed and shoved as per the tradition but the atmosphere was light and friendly.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Punjab said amid the despondency caused by coronavirus pandemic, Pakistan has successfully conducted cricket ring events in the country, adding that the boxing event will open the doors for other sports to be held in the country under the coronavirus SOPs.

Sarwar said Prime Minister Imran Khan, who won the cricket World Cup 1992 for the country, is a sports icon and wishes to restore sports culture in the country.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) government was providing the youth forums to express themselves.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar hailed British-Pakistani Amir Khan for working for the promotion of the sports in Pakistan and grooming young-talent selflessly.

Amir Khan, addressing the press conference, thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar and government institutions for their support to hold the boxing event in the country.

"I love Pakistan and the reason I come back every time to the country is that people are amazing, loving and passionate about sports", he said, adding that Pakistan has immense boxing talent.

Earlier, the former world welterweight champion Amir Khan introduced the boxers in different categories.

Amir told the main bout will be fought between Pakistan top pro, former world flyweight boxer Muhammad Waseem (10-1, 7 KOs) and Jeny Boca (14-6, 12 KOs) of the Philippines for the WBC middle East title. Pakistan's Muhammad Waseem will fight for the very first time before a select audience in his country.

The 33-year-old Quetta-born Waseem, known as "The Falcon" will have perfect chance to add another belt to his collection.

The other fight will be between Pakistan's Nadir Baloch and Jawad Hassan of Afghanistan, besides four other exhibition bouts.

Muhamamd Waseem and Nadir Baloch promised to bring laurels to the country under the supervision of former unified light-welterweight world champion Amir Khan.