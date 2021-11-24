Governor inaugurates four-day golf championship

UrduPoint.com

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Wednesday said the golf tournament locally would provide an opportunity to play at the international level, by organizing various golf tournaments and players from abroad will also come to Pakistan

Addressing a news conference after inaugurating four-day Sindh Governor's Cup Open Golf Championship 2021 at DHA Country Golf Club, he said cash prizes of Rs. 9 million have been fixed for the tournament which would be financial assistance for the players.

Governor Sindh said the championship aimed at to promote sports in the country and to encourage golfers while participation in sports from abroad will also increase tourism.

He said the government wanted international golfers to visit Pakistan and promote this sport.

The first Governor Sindh Cup Open Golf Championship, certified by Pakistan Golf Federation and Sindh Golf Association, would begin from November 25 and would conclude on November 28.

300 golfers including 150 professional players from all over the world were participating in the tourney.

