Governor inaugurates 'PM Youth Sports League Volleyball'

BAHAWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :Governor Punjab Engr. Muhammad Baligh ur Rehman Friday inaugurated " PM Youth League Volleyball' under Prime Minister Youth Program and Higher Education Commission at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB).

Advisor to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Shaza Fatima Khawaja and Vice Chancellor, IUB Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob were present on the occasion.

The governor said that the youth were the country's asset as they constituted 60 percent of the population.

The youth could be better utilized if they were provided with the best opportunities for education as well as sports, he added.

The governor said the government was encouraging the youth to participate in co-curricular activities along with education.

Prime Minister Youth Program was a link of the series which had been successfully running since 2013, he added.

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Shaza Fatima Khawaja lauded the initiative of holding sports trials in remote areas of the country in collaboration with the Higher Education Commission and universities in the Prime Minister Youth Program.

The adviser said that 12 different sports trials were being held at 25 places in the country's universities under the auspices of the Higher Education Commission.

The sports competitions were aimed at creating an atmosphere of competition and tolerance among the youth, she added.

She said that the government would distribute 100,000 laptops besides skilled education to the youth under the Skills Development Programme.

Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob said that the IUB was actively working in the field of sports with the cooperation of Higher Education Commission and Federal and provincial departments.

The IUB was holding the second and fifth positions in Higher Education Commission Sports Ranking, he added.

It was an honor for the university to organize sports trials on behalf of Prime Minister Office, Higher Education Commission and Punjab Sports board, he added.

Meanwhile, 74 players have started sports trials under the league which will continue to June 20.