Governor KP Terms Sports Journalists' Role Vital In Highlighting Actual Talent Of Youth

Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 24, 2022 | 04:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :Acting Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani Friday said that sports journalists play an important role in the development and promotion of sports.

He said this while talking to senior journalist Amjad Aziz Malik, Secretary General, Association of International Press Sports (AIPs) Asia, Asian Sports Journalists Association and a member of the Executive Committee, AIPS International Organization, at Governor House, Peshawar.

He said he was happy that sports journalists of the province have rendered outstanding services in projecting a soft image of the province not only at home but also abroad.

Amjad Aziz Malik while briefing the Acting Governor about the role of sports journalists in promoting sports activities in the province said that for the first time in the history of the province an international sports journalist's conference on the theme of sports and peace would be held in the last week of October.

It would be held in Peshawar in which sports journalists from 10 countries will participate.

It is expected that the President of International Sports Journalists Federation (AIPS) and Asian Sports Journalists Federation will be specially present on this occasion. Acting Governor Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had been a victim of terrorism for a long time which had caused irreparable damage to the economy of the province but due to national and international sports competitions, country's image came to the fore.

Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani assured the organizers of all possible cooperation from the provincial government in this regard.

