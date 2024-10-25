Governor Kundi Enjoys Pak-Eng Match At Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 25, 2024 | 06:51 PM
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Friday visited the Rawalpindi International Cricket Stadium to enjoy live final Test match series between Pakistan and England
RAWALPINDI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Friday visited the Rawalpindi International Cricket Stadium to enjoy live final Test match series between Pakistan and England.
During his visit, he held special meetings with officials from the England cricket team and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). British High Commissioner Jane Marriott was also present on this occasion.
Governor Kundi emphasized the importance of promoting sports and strengthening cricket ties between the two countries. He said that hosting international cricket in Pakistan is a testament to the establishment of peace and the promotion of sports in the country.
He highlighted that these cricketing relations not only bring joy to the public but also engage the youth in positive activities.
He expressed his desire to see the grounds of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa bustling with activity, saying that the majority of players on the national cricket team hail from the province.
However, he pointed out that there has been no first-class cricket match in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the past twelve years.
Kundi aims to enhance the province's soft image globally.
During his discussions with the England cricket officials, Kundi explored various aspects of the sport and assured them of the excellent environment for cricket in Pakistan.
He also engaged with PCB officials to discuss different facets of cricket development, expressing hope that more teams would visit Pakistan in the future, which would further enhance opportunities in the sports sector.
The Governor interacted with the enthusiastic fans present at the stadium, appreciating their excitement and commending the players' performances. He wished the Pakistani team the best for a remarkable display of cricket.
The ongoing series between Pakistan and England is proving to be highly engaging and memorable for fans, and Governor Kundi's presence at the stadium further underscores the significance of cricket in the country, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Recent Stories
Food items should never be put in non-standard plastic bags: Marriyum
Lahore Youth Festival trials kick off
Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif meets PML-N MPAs from Sargodha, Sialko ..
12-year-old girl killed, two children injured
Lahore Police intensify crackdown on illegal firearms, aerial firing
DC for awareness against dengue
PM congratulates nation as Pakistan Stock Exchange surpasses historic 90,000 poi ..
KP Govt to support fish farmers to restore flood damaged farms
Open court held to resolve issues of FESCO's consumers
PM’s climate aide Romina Khurshid Alam highlights visual arts’ role in wildl ..
JI to take out rallies in south Punjab on Kashmir Black Day
Gaza rescuers say children among 20 killed in Israeli strikes on Khan Yunis
More Stories From Sports
-
Ali Rehman's century leads Asifabad sports to victory in Master Oil inter club cricket tournament1 hour ago
-
Pak duo reach ITF J30 tournament final45 minutes ago
-
Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2024-25 begins tomorrow3 hours ago
-
Marc Marquez clocks lap record to go fastest in Thai MotoGP practice3 hours ago
-
Saud Shakeel scores century as Pakistan, England continue third Test4 hours ago
-
Marc Marquez clocks lap record to go fastest in Thai MotoGP practice4 hours ago
-
Pakistan make 151 for five on second day of third Test against England7 hours ago
-
Conquers record sixth consecutive win in National Women's U19 tournament19 hours ago
-
2-day sports event organized for Visually impaired Athletes concludes at NUML19 hours ago
-
Sajid Khan shines with six-wicket haul as Pakistan trail by 194 runs22 hours ago
-
Sajid Khan stresses importance of pace variation23 hours ago
-
Kinnaird College Sports Fest from October 281 day ago