Governor Kundi Enjoys Pak-Eng Match At Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 25, 2024 | 06:51 PM

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Friday visited the Rawalpindi International Cricket Stadium to enjoy live final Test match series between Pakistan and England

RAWALPINDI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Friday visited the Rawalpindi International Cricket Stadium to enjoy live final Test match series between Pakistan and England.

During his visit, he held special meetings with officials from the England cricket team and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). British High Commissioner Jane Marriott was also present on this occasion.

Governor Kundi emphasized the importance of promoting sports and strengthening cricket ties between the two countries. He said that hosting international cricket in Pakistan is a testament to the establishment of peace and the promotion of sports in the country.

He highlighted that these cricketing relations not only bring joy to the public but also engage the youth in positive activities.

He expressed his desire to see the grounds of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa bustling with activity, saying that the majority of players on the national cricket team hail from the province.

However, he pointed out that there has been no first-class cricket match in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the past twelve years.

Kundi aims to enhance the province's soft image globally.

During his discussions with the England cricket officials, Kundi explored various aspects of the sport and assured them of the excellent environment for cricket in Pakistan.

He also engaged with PCB officials to discuss different facets of cricket development, expressing hope that more teams would visit Pakistan in the future, which would further enhance opportunities in the sports sector.

The Governor interacted with the enthusiastic fans present at the stadium, appreciating their excitement and commending the players' performances. He wished the Pakistani team the best for a remarkable display of cricket.

The ongoing series between Pakistan and England is proving to be highly engaging and memorable for fans, and Governor Kundi's presence at the stadium further underscores the significance of cricket in the country, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

More Stories From Sports