Open Menu

Governor Kundi Honors Young Achievers Ahmad Ali Naz, Aila Malik For Excellence In Sports

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 13, 2025 | 05:40 PM

Governor Kundi honors young achievers Ahmad Ali Naz, Aila Malik for excellence in sports

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Tuesday honored Peshawar’s young squash prodigy, Ahmad Ali Naz, who recently won gold medal in Under-11 Australian Junior Open Squash Championship 2025 and Aila Malik who secure second position in Derajat Jeep Rally.

Governor Kundi held separate meetings here at Governor House and congratulated the both winners for their outstanding performance.

The Governor lauded the 10-year-old champion Ahmad Ali Naz on his international achievement and presented him with a commemorative shield in recognition of his success. Calling Ahmad Ali Naz the pride of the province, the Governor praised his efforts in promoting a positive image of Pakistan globally through sports at such a young age.

"Ahmad has sent a message of peace to the world through his talent and determination," said Governor Kundi. "Our province is full of capable and talented youth, and the strong representation of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in all sports disciplines is a clear reflection of this talent."

He reaffirmed that youth engagement and women’s empowerment remain central to his vision and policy as Governor.

He also called on the Federal government and Prime Minister to support and encourage talented youth from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa so they can continue to excel and represent Pakistan on global platforms.

Meanwhile, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, lauded the participation of women from Dera Ismail Khan in Derajat Jeep racing rally, calling it a welcome development and a sign of progress for the province.

He made these remarks during a meeting with Aila Malik, the first young woman from Dera Ismail Khan to secure second position in the women’s category of the Derajat Jeep Rally.

Aila Malik was accompanied by her father, Mumtaz Khan, and other team members. Governor Kundi congratulated Aila on her remarkable achievement and expressed hope that she would continue to bring pride to her region through her dedication and talent.

He also said that Aila could serve as a role model for other young women, showing them the importance of hard work and confidence.

The Governor emphasized that despite the talent and potential of women in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, they often lag behind due to lack of proper guidance and encouragement.

He praised Mumtaz Khan for supporting and encouraging his daughter in pursuing a male-dominated sport like jeep racing.

Aila Malik thanked Governor Faisal Karim Kundi for his support and appreciated his efforts towards women empowerment and youth engagement. On the occasion, the Governor presented her with a special shield in recognition of her achievement.

APP/ash/

Recent Stories

Google updates its logo for the first time in a de ..

Google updates its logo for the first time in a decade

3 hours ago
 President Trump lands in Saudi Arabia, starts key ..

President Trump lands in Saudi Arabia, starts key Middle East visit

3 hours ago
 Mike Hesson appointed as Pakistan’s new white-ba ..

Mike Hesson appointed as Pakistan’s new white-ball head coach

3 hours ago
 40 civilians, 11 personnel of armed forces embrace ..

40 civilians, 11 personnel of armed forces embraced martyrdom in Indian attacks

4 hours ago
 Aqib Javed appointed as director high-performance

Aqib Javed appointed as director high-performance

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 May 2025

8 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 May 2025

9 hours ago
 “Beyond Carbon: Why Pakistan Needs a New Climate ..

“Beyond Carbon: Why Pakistan Needs a New Climate Vocabulary”

17 hours ago
 AJK President lambastes India for deliberately tar ..

AJK President lambastes India for deliberately targeting civilian populations on ..

18 hours ago
 FTT praises government to recognize billions of ta ..

FTT praises government to recognize billions of tax due to illicit cigarette tar ..

18 hours ago
 Youm-e-Tashakur celebrated to pay tribute to Pak A ..

Youm-e-Tashakur celebrated to pay tribute to Pak Army at Liaquat Bagh

18 hours ago
 Imam of mosque killed in targeted attack in Khybe ..

Imam of mosque killed in targeted attack in Khyber district

18 hours ago

More Stories From Sports