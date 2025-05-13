Governor Kundi Honors Young Achievers Ahmad Ali Naz, Aila Malik For Excellence In Sports
Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 13, 2025 | 05:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Tuesday honored Peshawar’s young squash prodigy, Ahmad Ali Naz, who recently won gold medal in Under-11 Australian Junior Open Squash Championship 2025 and Aila Malik who secure second position in Derajat Jeep Rally.
Governor Kundi held separate meetings here at Governor House and congratulated the both winners for their outstanding performance.
The Governor lauded the 10-year-old champion Ahmad Ali Naz on his international achievement and presented him with a commemorative shield in recognition of his success. Calling Ahmad Ali Naz the pride of the province, the Governor praised his efforts in promoting a positive image of Pakistan globally through sports at such a young age.
"Ahmad has sent a message of peace to the world through his talent and determination," said Governor Kundi. "Our province is full of capable and talented youth, and the strong representation of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in all sports disciplines is a clear reflection of this talent."
He reaffirmed that youth engagement and women’s empowerment remain central to his vision and policy as Governor.
He also called on the Federal government and Prime Minister to support and encourage talented youth from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa so they can continue to excel and represent Pakistan on global platforms.
Meanwhile, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, lauded the participation of women from Dera Ismail Khan in Derajat Jeep racing rally, calling it a welcome development and a sign of progress for the province.
He made these remarks during a meeting with Aila Malik, the first young woman from Dera Ismail Khan to secure second position in the women’s category of the Derajat Jeep Rally.
Aila Malik was accompanied by her father, Mumtaz Khan, and other team members. Governor Kundi congratulated Aila on her remarkable achievement and expressed hope that she would continue to bring pride to her region through her dedication and talent.
He also said that Aila could serve as a role model for other young women, showing them the importance of hard work and confidence.
The Governor emphasized that despite the talent and potential of women in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, they often lag behind due to lack of proper guidance and encouragement.
He praised Mumtaz Khan for supporting and encouraging his daughter in pursuing a male-dominated sport like jeep racing.
Aila Malik thanked Governor Faisal Karim Kundi for his support and appreciated his efforts towards women empowerment and youth engagement. On the occasion, the Governor presented her with a special shield in recognition of her achievement.
