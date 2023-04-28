Governor lays foundation stone of indoor gymnasium in UoP

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali on Friday laid the foundation stone of University of Peshawar Volleyball Academy and sports Resource Center, costing Rs. 140 million, at the University of Peshawar Campus here.

Along with foundation stone of the multi-purpose international standard indoor gymnasium and resource center at the lawn of the Directorate of Sports, UoP, he also inaugurated the KP Inter-Region Female and Male Volleyball League under the Prime Minister Talent Hunt Program involving five teams each of female and male athletes from various regions including Swat, Mardan, Hazara, Bannu, and Peshawar.

After the Inter-Region, two male and female teams each would be selected for the National League, to be organized under Higher Education Commission either in Lahore or Karachi.

The governor, in his speech, appreciated the UoP, University of Hazara for holding the Volleyball League Championship and assured them of extending full cooperation to athletes who are striving hard to make Pakistan shine in the world.

He also announced a Mega Sports Gala, to be organized in the province under the auspices of HEC, which will give the players an opportunity to showcase their hidden skills.

Haji Ghulam Ali said that the completion of the international-standard gymnasium would not only help provide a space for volleyball players but also be useful in conducting other indoor games.

He said that the volleyball academy would provide higher education opportunities for the players. "It is a great gift that will prove to be useful for the bright future of volleyball and its players." Haji Ghulam Ali said, "We have to keep our vision big and high in every field of life and whatever plan we have, we should try to make it standard, brilliant and sustainable in every aspect." He also assured of issuing instructions for the immediate completion of the four glass squash court in Peshawar University, which has been pending for a long time, and to construct a swimming pool.

Addressing the event, Chairman HEC Prof. Dr Mukhtar Ahmad said that Rs. 80 billion had been provided to KP universities for various projects, which will improve these universities to a great extent. Peshawar University Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr Muhammad Idris and Senior Vice-President of Pakistan Olympic Association and former Provincial Minister for Sports Syed Aqil Shah also addressed the ceremony and welcomed the establishment of Volleyball Academy from all aspects.

On this occasion, Dean Khyber Medical College University Peshawar Prof. Dr Mahmood Aurangzeb, VC Agricultural University Peshawar Prof. Dr Jan Bakht, VC Hazara University Prof. Dr Mohsin Nawaz, Director General-Sports HEC Javed Ali Memon, and large number of professors, students and female students including Director General Sports Peshawar University Bahre Karam were also present.