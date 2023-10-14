Governor Punjab attends first rowing competition of South Punjab as Chief Guest

BAHAWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2023) Governor Punjab Engineer Muhammad Balighur Rehman Saturday said that sports are not only good for health but also bring out sportsmen's spirit.

He was addressing the opening ceremony of the first rowing competition of South Punjab held near Canal Park. He congratulated Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Capt (retd) Saqib Zafar for organizing a successful rowing competition and said the seed of rowing competition that has been sown today will become a fruitful tree in the future.

He announced to organizing national level rowing competitions in South Punjab and directed to prepare a plan in this regard. A large number of citizens were present on the occasion. Administrative secretaries of South Punjab, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa, DPO Syed Muhammad Abbas, and officers of all departments were also present.

Governor Punjab said boating clubs will be established to promote water sports in South Punjab and asked universities and government institutions of South Punjab to come forward in this regard. Muhammad Balighur Rahman said land will be leased to boating clubs to build their offices and stores for boats.

He directed to find another canal track for rowing and asked to prepare a plan to organize motorboat and biker races.

The Governor said a biker belonging to Bahawalpur was going to the USA to participate in the race, which was a matter of pride. Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Capt (retd) Saqib Zafar thanked Governor Punjab for gracing the event.

He said that in order to provide recreational activities to the residents of Bahawalpur City, it was decided to organize rowing competitions near the city. He said it was an honor for South Punjab Secretariat to hold a rowing competition for the first time in the history of South Punjab.

Capt (retd) Saqib Zafar said international players are participating in this competition including 24 women and 24 men. He hoped that in the coming days, the sport of rowing will become the identity of Bahawalpur like the Cholistan Desert Jeep Rally. He suggested holding a few events of the Cholistan Desert Jeep Rally in Bahawalpur city to promote hoteling and other business activities and further said that this would benefit the economy of the city as well as the economy of Cholistan. Governor Punjab gave away prizes to the winners of rowing competitions.