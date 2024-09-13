Open Menu

Governor Punjab Presents Rs150mln Cheque To Arshad Nadeem

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 13, 2024 | 06:54 PM

Governor Punjab presents Rs150mln cheque to Arshad Nadeem

Governor praises Arshad Nadeem for raising Pakistan’s flag on global stage, calling him a “national hero”

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 13th, 2024) Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan presented a cheque of 150 million rupees to Olympic gold medalist Arshad Nadeem on behalf of President Asif Ali Zardari at a special ceremony held in Lahore on Friday.

The ceremony was organized to honor Arshad Nadeem’s remarkable achievement in sports.

During the event, the Governor praised Arshad Nadeem for raising Pakistan’s flag on the global stage, calling him a “national hero.”

He expressed hope that Arshad Nadeem will continue to bring pride to Pakistan in the future with his outstanding performances.

