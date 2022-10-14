Governor Sindh felicitates Pakistan cricket team for winning T20 Tri-series in NZ

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori on Friday congratulating the Pakistan cricket team for winning the T20 Tri-series against the New Zealand said that in the final the green shirts outclassed the Kiwis in every department, hailing the team for playing well in the entire series

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori on Friday congratulating the Pakistan cricket team for winning the T20 Tri-series against the New Zealand said that in the final the green shirts outclassed the Kiwis in every department, hailing the team for playing well in the entire series.

In a felicitation message on Friday, the governor hoped that the team would play with the same spirit in the upcoming T20 World Cup.