UrduPoint.com

Governor Sindh Felicitates Pakistan Cricket Team For Winning T20 Tri-series In NZ

Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 14, 2022 | 08:20 PM

Governor Sindh felicitates Pakistan cricket team for winning T20 Tri-series in NZ

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori on Friday congratulating the Pakistan cricket team for winning the T20 Tri-series against the New Zealand said that in the final the green shirts outclassed the Kiwis in every department, hailing the team for playing well in the entire series

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori on Friday congratulating the Pakistan cricket team for winning the T20 Tri-series against the New Zealand said that in the final the green shirts outclassed the Kiwis in every department, hailing the team for playing well in the entire series.

In a felicitation message on Friday, the governor hoped that the team would play with the same spirit in the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Cricket T20 World Governor Same New Zealand

Recent Stories

'Contaminated' medicine kills at least 10 children ..

'Contaminated' medicine kills at least 10 children in Yemen

1 minute ago
 Lahore High Court suspends Rana Sanaullah's arrest ..

Lahore High Court suspends Rana Sanaullah's arrest warrants

1 minute ago
 Russia, US Exchanged Data on Number of Strategic O ..

Russia, US Exchanged Data on Number of Strategic Offensive Weapons - Foreign Min ..

1 minute ago
 Jeremy Hunt: softly-spoken survivor takes on harde ..

Jeremy Hunt: softly-spoken survivor takes on hardest role

2 minutes ago
 18th anniversary of Rescue 1122 marked

18th anniversary of Rescue 1122 marked

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan committed to further deepen cooperation w ..

Pakistan committed to further deepen cooperation with UK across multiple sectors ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.