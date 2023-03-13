Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori hails organizers for holding 'Karachi Games 2023'

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori on Monday congratulated Administrator Karachi Dr. Syed Saifur Rahman and his team for the successful organization of Karachi Games 2023 and said that such sports activities should be promoted in the future so that the youth could be motivated towards sports

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori on Monday congratulated Administrator Karachi Dr. Syed Saifur Rahman and his team for the successful organization of Karachi Games 2023 and said that such sports activities should be promoted in the future so that the youth could be motivated towards sports.

Speaking on the occasion at the prize distribution ceremony of the Karachi games football tournament at KMC Football Stadium, the Sindh governor also announced that Shahid Memorial would be given one lakh rupees for winning the title of football championship games and Rs 50,000 would be given to runner up team of the final.

He also recalled that in the recently concluded Karachi Games, 42 sports competitions were organized in which more than 5,000 players and athletes participated.

On this occasion, Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Consul General Germany Rudiger Lotz, Administrator Karachi Dr Syed Saifur Rehman, Municipal Commissioner KMC Syed Shujaat Hussain, Football Organizer Mahmood Baig and a large number of fans were also present in the stadium.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, while talking to the media said, that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari supported the football game and was working at regional levels for the promotion of football.

Consul General of Germany Rudiger Lotz alos expressed his best wishes for the promotion of sports in the country.