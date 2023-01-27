UrduPoint.com

Governor Unveils Trophies, Kits For Peshawar Zalmi Media T10 Cricket Cup

Muhammad Rameez Published January 27, 2023 | 06:44 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali on Friday unveiled the glittering winner and runner-up trophies and playing kits of the first Peshawar Press Club Zalmi Media T10 Cricket Cup, here

Peshawar Press Club President Arshad Aziz Malik along with senior journalists warmly received the governor.

Peshawar Press Club Secretary Irfan Mosazai lauded CEO of Zalmi Foundation Javed Afridi and its management for extending support to organizing a Zalmi T20 Media Cricket Cup, wherein a total of 8 teams comprising more than 200 journalists are taking part.

He said earlier it was planned to have 16 teams but due to shortage of time, "the T10 Media Cricket League will have eight teams and the matches will be played on knock-out basis in three days, here at Islamia College University Cricket Ground for which all arrangements have also been made.

Arshad Aziz Malik said that sports activities were a regular feature of Peshawar Press Club and aimed to provide much needed physical and mental relief to its members, which have increased to over 600.

He said the Annual Sports Gala for male and female members and the 7th edition of the Twenty20 Media Cricket League-2023 would also be organized wherein such activities would be open for all members.

Speaking on this occasion, Haji Ghulam Ali said that sports were essential to stay healthy. He said healthy activities like this were very important for journalists.

"Back in our time there were sports periods in schools. Now the role of schools and colleges in the promotion of sports has almost ended as these institutions are confined to just rooms, wherein no space is allocated for grounds or sports activities," he said.

"Sports activities in schools are about to end now because schools are being built in very limited places, and many schools have been built in Peshawar at a very close distance," the governor said.

"At the time of establishment of schools, distance from other schools should be taken care of, and NOC should only be issued to those schools and colleges which have proper space for students to play," he added.

"In my capacity as chancellor, I directed all the universities to ensure organising sports activities for students and provide them required facilities," Haji Ghulam Ali said.

At the end, the governor unveiled the trophies and also distributed Peshawar Zalmi kits among senior journalists and other participating team members. He also lauded Peshawar Zalmi for extending support to journalists for healthy activities.

