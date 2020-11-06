Govt allocates significant funds to upgrade sports facilities: PM Adviser Muhammad Shehzad Arba

Advisor to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Establishment Muhammad Shehzad Arbab has said that promotion of sports, one of top priority of the PTI led government and significant funds have been allocated for upgradation of Hayatabad Sports and Peshawar Sports Complexes

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ):Advisor to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Establishment Muhammad Shehzad Arbab has said that promotion of sports, one of top priority of the PTI led government and significant funds have been allocated for upgradation of Hayatabad Sports and Peshawar Sports Complexes.

This he said while talking to media Arbab Shehzad said that the government was taking all possible steps for promotion and development of sports according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said work was being done for the development of sports across the country, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Sports infrastructure was being further improved, he said, adding Prime Minister 1000 Grounds Project is underway successfully and so far work on 204 projects continued across the province at Union Council, Tehsil and Districts level across the province as well as other facilities are being improved.

Construction of various Sports Complexes as well as construction of gymnasiums for other sports are part of the overall development of infrastructure. He said, Astro-Turfs are being laid across the province for hockey and hopefully it would add more to the overall development of national game hockey in the country.

He said, Hayatabad Sports Complex and Peshawar Sports Complex have been renovated and the cricket ground of Hayatabad Sports Complex has been constructed at a cost of Rs 900 million. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is in touch in this regard, work is underway at the Hayatabad Cricket Stadium, and hopefully Peshawar would hold the PSL-6 matches.

He said for the beautification of capital City Peshawar is our plan and steps have been taken for establishing many small parks to ensure healthy entertainment to the public. He said, work is underway to convert the railway lands into small public parks on both sides of the railway track, for which work is underway that add to the overall beautification of Peshawar.

"There are a number of projects underway to improve sports facilities, which will give players a chance to come forward," he said. "Numerous sports competitions are being organized and our young players are coming forward at national and international level.

"Replying to a question, he said that full measures were being taken on Torkham border, sugar and other issues including flour shortage and soon all the essentials things would be provided to the people on better rates.

Accompanied with Director General Sports, Director Prime Minister 1000 Ground Project Murad Ali Mohmand, District Sports Officer Tehsin Ullah Khan, Arbab Shehzad said the government is trying to get the cricket ground ready for the next PSL session 6 and all resources have been utilizing in this connection by allocating handsome funds.

He said Peshawar-Hayatabad Sports Complexes provides World Class facilities for swimming and other sports as well. He also inaugurated a state-of-arts electronic gymnasium established in a short span of three months to ensure World Class fitness facilities to the national and international players.

The government is taking steps to control inflation and certainly, inflation is an issue and the impression that the bureaucracy is not playing its role in curbing inflation is wrong, he informed. He said some issues in this regard are related to the global market. He said, import of wheat and sugar has started and the situation will improve soon.

For further boosting trade with Afghanistan and Peshawar-3 has paved the way for trade with Afghanistan through the borders of different places, he said, adding the government is taking steps to improve trade on the Peshawar-Ghulam Khan, Kharlachi and other borders. The government, he said, is trying to open the Chaman border in Balochistan for trade on the Torkham border way and we are getting positive feedback on trade on the Peshawar-Torkham border.

He said steps are being taken to pay the electricity net profit of the province. He said COVID19 is a serious threat and the government is taking care of the health of the people. He said, if required, NADRA and more ID card centers would be set up. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan visit to Swat is to launch Insaf Health Card and it is an important milestone in providing better health facilities.

Earlier, Arbab Shehzad visited various parts of Hayatabad Sports Complex and also inspected the construction work on Hayatabad Cricket Stadium. DG Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Asfandyar Khan Khattak briefed Arbab Shehzad on sports activities and construction work.

At the end of the ceremony, Advisor to the Prime Minister Arbab Shehzad also distributed trophies among the winners of the Peshawar Sports Complex and lauded Directorate General Sports KP for their activities for the youth. He also lauded the team of the Prime Minister 1000 Ground Project led by Murad Ali Mohmand.