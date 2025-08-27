Open Menu

Govt Approves Rs 250 Mln For Pakistan Hockey Team’s Participation In FIH Pro League

Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 27, 2025 | 05:20 PM

Govt approves Rs 250 mln for Pakistan hockey team’s participation in FIH Pro League

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) The Federal government has approved financial assistance of Rs 250 million for the participation of Pakistan’s hockey team in the upcoming FIH Pro League (Season 7).

According to an official letter issued by the Pakistan sports board (PSB), total funds of Rs400 million have been sanctioned.

Out of this amount, Rs 250 million has been specifically earmarked for the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) to facilitate the team’s participation in the prestigious international league, while Rs 150 million has been allocated for organizing the First National Youth Games in Islamabad.

The PSB has asked the PHF to submit a comprehensive participation plan within three days, covering travel schedules, logistics, administrative arrangements, and training details.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 August 2025

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2025

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2025

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025

2 days ago
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Ku ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..

3 days ago
 UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Ku ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..

3 days ago
 UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

3 days ago
 UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

3 days ago
 Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 ..

Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..

3 days ago
 UAE and Angola: A promising development partnershi ..

UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership

3 days ago

More Stories From Sports