Govt Approves Rs 250 Mln For Pakistan Hockey Team’s Participation In FIH Pro League
Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 27, 2025 | 05:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) The Federal government has approved financial assistance of Rs 250 million for the participation of Pakistan’s hockey team in the upcoming FIH Pro League (Season 7).
According to an official letter issued by the Pakistan sports board (PSB), total funds of Rs400 million have been sanctioned.
Out of this amount, Rs 250 million has been specifically earmarked for the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) to facilitate the team’s participation in the prestigious international league, while Rs 150 million has been allocated for organizing the First National Youth Games in Islamabad.
The PSB has asked the PHF to submit a comprehensive participation plan within three days, covering travel schedules, logistics, administrative arrangements, and training details.
-
-
