Govt College for Science wins Sports Calendar 2021

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :Govt College for Science won final of Tehsil level round of sport calender 2021 by defeating Govt Civil Lines College at Multan cricket Ground (MCG) here on Wednesday.

Playing first Civil Lines College team scored 82 runs while Science College achieved the target at loss of five wickets.

M. Tayyab, who is an all rounder of winning team, was declared man-of-match after taking 3 wickets and making 23 runs.

Govt Civil Lines College reached in final after two successive victories.

Deputy Director Colleges, Qazi Khalid disbursed prizes among the winners and runner up teams.