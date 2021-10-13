UrduPoint.com

Govt College For Science Wins Sports Calendar 2021

Zeeshan Mehtab 19 seconds ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 05:50 PM

Govt College for Science wins Sports Calendar 2021

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :Govt College for Science won final of Tehsil level round of sport calender 2021 by defeating Govt Civil Lines College at Multan cricket Ground (MCG) here on Wednesday.

Playing first Civil Lines College team scored 82 runs while Science College achieved the target at loss of five wickets.

M. Tayyab, who is an all rounder of winning team, was declared man-of-match after taking 3 wickets and making 23 runs.

Govt Civil Lines College reached in final after two successive victories.

Deputy Director Colleges, Qazi Khalid disbursed prizes among the winners and runner up teams.

Related Topics

Cricket Multan All Government

Recent Stories

UAE, Brazil parliamentary friendship committees di ..

UAE, Brazil parliamentary friendship committees discuss enhancing cooperation

20 minutes ago
 29,400 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

29,400 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

20 minutes ago
 Department of Energy in Abu Dhabi, Khalifa Univers ..

Department of Energy in Abu Dhabi, Khalifa University sign MoU on renewable ener ..

20 minutes ago
 Fujairah Crown Prince attends signing of MoU to de ..

Fujairah Crown Prince attends signing of MoU to develop work in environmental fi ..

36 minutes ago
 Over 3.34m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

Over 3.34m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

13 minutes ago
 Advocacy Group Says Digital Platforms Home to Anti ..

Advocacy Group Says Digital Platforms Home to Antisemitism, Urge Tighter Moderat ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.