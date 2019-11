The Government College for Women Mumtazabad has won the Inter-collegiate girls handball championship 2019-20

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :The Government College for Women Mumtazabad has won the Inter-collegiate girls handball championship 2019-20.

The final match was played at board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) sports ground.

The Women University Multan secured the second position. Director Sports and in-charge physical education BISE Ijaz Hussain Qureshi was the chief guest.