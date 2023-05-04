UrduPoint.com

Govt College Peshawar Retains Supremacy In Inter-College Degree Games

Muhammad Rameez Published May 04, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Govt College Peshawar retains supremacy in Inter-College Degree Games

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :Government College Peshawar on Thursday has successfully defended its honor by winning the General Trophy once again and retained the overall general trophy for the second consecutive time.

After completing their victory, the College players attributed their victory to the tireless efforts of Principal Dr. Tajuddin and Director of Sports Hassan Khan. They said that the College administration was working very sincerely for the development and promotion of sports.

Director Sports Government College Peshawar Hassan while talking to media men, said that the Government College Peshawar showed excellent performance in the Inter-College competitions and won handball, basketball, volleyball trophies.

The College, he said, stood second in cricket, football and tug-of-war, while our position was second in table tennis as well. Overall, our college has exceeded expectations in all competitions, the cedit of which goes to our college players and Principal Dr. Tajuddin, who encouraged the students to actively participate in healthy sports activities, he expressed.

He said our players including Daniyal Khan, Salahuddin Chitrali and goalkeeper Sher Zaman are included in the Pakistan education board team for the national and international competitions.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Football Tennis Peshawar Sports Education Media All Government

Recent Stories

Assessment being carried out to assess future requ ..

Assessment being carried out to assess future requirements of water in ICT: NA t ..

31 minutes ago
 Vietnam&#039;s Vice President visits Sheikh Zayed ..

Vietnam&#039;s Vice President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

31 minutes ago
 Six soldiers martyred in exchange of fire with ter ..

Six soldiers martyred in exchange of fire with terrorists

58 minutes ago
 Commander of Joint Operations meets U.S. Commande ..

Commander of Joint Operations meets U.S. Commander of Ninth Air Force

1 hour ago
 Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi organises Sustainabi ..

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi organises Sustainability Day

2 hours ago
 DMCC pitches UAE-UK bilateral trade to business le ..

DMCC pitches UAE-UK bilateral trade to business leaders in London

3 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.