Govt College Peshawar retains supremacy in Inter-College Degree Games

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :Government College Peshawar on Thursday has successfully defended its honor by winning the General Trophy once again and retained the overall general trophy for the second consecutive time.

After completing their victory, the College players attributed their victory to the tireless efforts of Principal Dr. Tajuddin and Director of Sports Hassan Khan. They said that the College administration was working very sincerely for the development and promotion of sports.

Director Sports Government College Peshawar Hassan while talking to media men, said that the Government College Peshawar showed excellent performance in the Inter-College competitions and won handball, basketball, volleyball trophies.

The College, he said, stood second in cricket, football and tug-of-war, while our position was second in table tennis as well. Overall, our college has exceeded expectations in all competitions, the cedit of which goes to our college players and Principal Dr. Tajuddin, who encouraged the students to actively participate in healthy sports activities, he expressed.

He said our players including Daniyal Khan, Salahuddin Chitrali and goalkeeper Sher Zaman are included in the Pakistan education board team for the national and international competitions.