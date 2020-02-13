Govt College Peshawar win UoP Inter-college Boys Games trophy

Government College Peshawar (UoP) clinched the overall trophy by securing 70 points with with six gold medals, five silver medals and one bronze medal in 13 different event part of the University of Peshawar Annual Inter-College Boys Games-2019-2020 played inside the camp on Thursda

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :Government College Peshawar (UoP) clinched the overall trophy by securing 70 points with with six gold medals, five silver medals and one bronze medal in 13 different event part of the University of Peshawar Annual Inter-College Boys Games-2019-2020 played inside the camp on Thursday.

Pro-Vice Chancellor University of Peshawar Professor Dr, Johar Ali was the chief guest on this occasion.

Former World Champion Qamar Zaman, President PUTA Dr. Fazal Nasir, Principal Govt College Peshawar Nasrullah Khan, Principal Landikotal College Sher Bahadur, Principal Govt Superior Science College Rehmat Ullah, Director General Sports Bahre Karam, officials, players and good number of players and spectators were also present.

Govt College won gold medal in Badminton, Kabaddi, Table Tennis, Tug of War, Athletic and remained runners-up in basketball, football, hockey, tennis, and volleyball while taking third position in squash.

Post Graduate Department University of Peshawar got runners-up trophy in overall Games by securing 61 points by winning gold medal in cricket, hockey, squash, tennis and volleyball and remained runners-up table tennis by registering third position in athletic, badminton, basketball, football, kabaddi, and tug of war.

Govt Degree College Matra Peshawar got third position with one gold medal in basketball, three silver medals in athletic, cricket, handball and third position in volleyball. Edwards College secured fourth position with 16 points with two silver medals in badminton and squash and third position in table tennis and tennis.

Govt College Landikotel got one gold medal by winning the football event, Govt College for Commerce and Management Science Charsadda won silver medal in volleyball, Govt Superior Science College won silver medal in kabaddi while PIMS and PEF Post Graduate College Arbab Road won bronze medals in cricket and hockey respectively.

In the overall athletic Govt College Peshawar with 71 points took athletic trophy its athlete Parveez Niaz was declared as best athlete with 52 points as he won gold medal in 100m, 800m, 110m hurdle, long jump triple jump. Govt Degree College Mathra Peshawar won runners-up trophy and Post Graduate Department University of Peshawar took third position.

At the end, the chief guest gave away trophies and cash prize to the position holders. He also awarded Rs. 5000 to Pervez Niaz for being the best athlete of the year-2019-2020.

Addressing the awards ceremony, Prof. Vice-Chancellor, University of Peshawar, Prof. Dr. Johar Ali announced that he would promote sports. He said the management of the University of Peshawar is very keen to provide best available facilities to all the students of the affiliated colleges.

He also warned that a letter to the concern quarters to be sent soon against those colleges did not participate in the Annual Sports Calendar despite the fact they are getting funds from the govt as well as students.

He will do whatever he can to promote the education of the people. He said that there are efforts to provide maximum facilities to the students. The obstacles to the promotion of sports need to be overcome," said Dr Fazal Nasir, the President of PUTA said. Squash legend Qamar Zaman pays tribute to Director General Sports University of Peshawar Bahre Karam. He announced that Peshawar University Squash Courts will be completed within due time. He said, Asian Squash Championship will be organized in the under construction four-glass walls squash court.