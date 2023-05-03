Govt College Peshawar wins overall Inter-College Games trophy

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :Government College Peshawar clinched the overall trophy while Post Graduate Department University of Peshawar got runners-up trophy of the Inter-College Degree Games, which concluded here on Wednesday.

Vice-Chancellor of Agriculture University Peshawar Prof. Dr. Jan Bakht along with Chairman sports Committee Prof. Fazle Naseer, Squash Legend Qamar Zaman, Director Sports Peshawar University Bahre Karam, Dr. Abdur Rashid and Dr. Noorzada and teachers and directors of various colleges, players and spectators were also present.

In a total of eight Games including Table Tennis, Handball, Badminton, Basketball, Tug of War, Cricket, Volleyball and Football Government College secured first position in Handball, Basketball, Volleyball while got second position in Table Tennis, Tug of War, and third position in football.

In the overall results of various Games including Handball, Government College Peshawar won the first place, Government College Mathura Peshawar won the second place, while the Post Graduate Department of Peshawar University won the third place.

Similarly, in the table tennis event, Edwards College Peshawar Gold, Government College Peshawar Silver, while Government College of Management Sciences Jamrud won the Browns Medal, in Badminton Competitions, Post Graduate Department Peshawar University came first, Government Degree College Hayatabad came second and Government Degree College Mathura Peshawar came third.

Similarly, in the basketball event, Government College Peshawar was the winner, Post Graduate Department Peshawar University was the runner-up, while Edwards College Peshawar was third, in tug-of-war competitions, Government Superior Science College Peshawar won gold, Government College Silver, while the Post Graduate Department University of Peshawar won the browns Medal.

In the cricket Postgraduate Department of cricket was won by the University of Peshawar, Government College Peshawar was defeated in the final, while Government Superior Science College was in third place, Government College Peshawar was declared the winner in the volleyball competitions, Mathur College Peshawar and Post Graduate Department Peshawar University second and third position respectively.

In the football event Government College Landi Kotal won first, Post Graduate Department University of Peshawar second and Government College Peshawar won third position respectively. At the end, the chief guest gave away trophies and cash prizes. All the affiliated colleges with University of Peshawar took part in the Games during the Year-2023.