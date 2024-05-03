Open Menu

Govt Committed To Nurturing Young Talent: Rana Mashhood

Muhammad Rameez Published May 03, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Govt committed to nurturing young talent: Rana Mashhood

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) Chairman of the of the Prime Minister's Youth Programme, Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan, has reiterated the government's commitment to provide a platform for young talent to shine in various fields, including sports, health, culture, and art.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the PM's National Table Tennis Youth Sports League, Rana said that the PM's vision was to identify and groom talented young players to represent Pakistan at international levels.

He expressed his excitement about the abundance of talent in every province of Pakistan, which he witnessed during his travels across the country.

He emphasized the importance of merit-based selection and the development of young talent to propel the country forward.

The PM's Youth Talent Hunt Program encompasses 12 games, providing opportunities for young players to showcase their skills in various fields. Rana announced plans to organize leagues like the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in other sports, ensuring a comprehensive approach to talent development.

He assured that players identified through the Talent Hunt Program would receive world-class training and grooming, enabling them to make Pakistan proud on international platforms.

He predicted that within a year, Pakistani players will be making a mark globally, thanks to the government's initiatives.

Rana also commended the Higher education Commission, Pakistan Sports Board, and Table Tennis Federation for their support of the PM's Youth Programme.

The ceremony was attended by Pakistan Sports board Director General Zahoor Ahmed, Deputy Director Shahid islam, and other officials.

This initiative was a significant step towards nurturing young talent and promoting a culture of excellence in Pakistan. We wish the government and the young players all the best in their endeavors."

Related Topics

Pakistan Tennis Prime Minister Sports Pakistan Super League Young HEC All Government Best

Recent Stories

Pakistan confirm South Africa tour details

Pakistan confirm South Africa tour details

19 minutes ago
 Ranbir Kapoor showers praise on beauty of Mahira K ..

Ranbir Kapoor showers praise on beauty of Mahira Khan

32 minutes ago
 iCube Qamar: Pakistan successfully launches first ..

ICube Qamar: Pakistan successfully launches first lunar mission

45 minutes ago
 Deputy PM Dar calls for OIC's joint action to conf ..

Deputy PM Dar calls for OIC's joint action to confront rising Islamophobia

2 hours ago
 Bus Plunge in Chilas Claims 20 Lives

Bus Plunge in Chilas Claims 20 Lives

3 hours ago
 Pakistan to launch first lunar orbit mission 'ICUB ..

Pakistan to launch first lunar orbit mission 'ICUBE-Qamar' today

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 May 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 May 2024

7 hours ago
 Dar for joint action to counter Islamophobia in co ..

Dar for joint action to counter Islamophobia in context of Israeli aggression ag ..

16 hours ago
 Azam Tarar urges for effective implementation of A ..

Azam Tarar urges for effective implementation of Action Plan for Human Rights

16 hours ago
 PAF cadets' graduation ceremony held

PAF cadets' graduation ceremony held

16 hours ago
 One-day national seminar "Great Power Competition: ..

One-day national seminar "Great Power Competition: Challenges and Opportunities ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Sports