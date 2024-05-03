Govt Committed To Nurturing Young Talent: Rana Mashhood
Muhammad Rameez Published May 03, 2024 | 03:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) Chairman of the of the Prime Minister's Youth Programme, Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan, has reiterated the government's commitment to provide a platform for young talent to shine in various fields, including sports, health, culture, and art.
Speaking at the closing ceremony of the PM's National Table Tennis Youth Sports League, Rana said that the PM's vision was to identify and groom talented young players to represent Pakistan at international levels.
He expressed his excitement about the abundance of talent in every province of Pakistan, which he witnessed during his travels across the country.
He emphasized the importance of merit-based selection and the development of young talent to propel the country forward.
The PM's Youth Talent Hunt Program encompasses 12 games, providing opportunities for young players to showcase their skills in various fields. Rana announced plans to organize leagues like the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in other sports, ensuring a comprehensive approach to talent development.
He assured that players identified through the Talent Hunt Program would receive world-class training and grooming, enabling them to make Pakistan proud on international platforms.
He predicted that within a year, Pakistani players will be making a mark globally, thanks to the government's initiatives.
Rana also commended the Higher education Commission, Pakistan Sports Board, and Table Tennis Federation for their support of the PM's Youth Programme.
The ceremony was attended by Pakistan Sports board Director General Zahoor Ahmed, Deputy Director Shahid islam, and other officials.
This initiative was a significant step towards nurturing young talent and promoting a culture of excellence in Pakistan. We wish the government and the young players all the best in their endeavors."
Recent Stories
Pakistan confirm South Africa tour details
Ranbir Kapoor showers praise on beauty of Mahira Khan
ICube Qamar: Pakistan successfully launches first lunar mission
Deputy PM Dar calls for OIC's joint action to confront rising Islamophobia
Bus Plunge in Chilas Claims 20 Lives
Pakistan to launch first lunar orbit mission 'ICUBE-Qamar' today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 May 2024
Dar for joint action to counter Islamophobia in context of Israeli aggression ag ..
Azam Tarar urges for effective implementation of Action Plan for Human Rights
PAF cadets' graduation ceremony held
One-day national seminar "Great Power Competition: Challenges and Opportunities ..
More Stories From Sports
-
Pakistan confirm South Africa tour details19 minutes ago
-
Hamza Tufail of KP to officiate hockey matches in Malaysia20 minutes ago
-
President Mirziyoyev hopeful Uzbek-Afghan-Pakistan railway line to ensure regional economic integrat ..40 minutes ago
-
Tennis Trophy 2024 from May 318 hours ago
-
Four matches decided in National Challenge Cup18 hours ago
-
Committee holds former PCB director responsible for Ihsanullah’s aggravated injury18 hours ago
-
Pakistan hockey team reach Malaysia for Azlan Shah Tournament18 hours ago
-
Hasan Ali recalled, Salman Agha, Haris Rauf back for Ireland, England T20Is18 hours ago
-
Pakistan name 18-player squad for Ireland and England & Wales19 hours ago
-
Qaqlasht festival starts in Upper Chitral19 hours ago
-
'Cool' to race against legends says ripening Piastri19 hours ago
-
Alcaraz crashes, Sinner hobbles out of Madrid19 hours ago