Govt. committed to promote departmental sports: Rana Sanaullah

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs, Rana Sanaullah, has emphasized the government's commitment to promoting departmental sports, citing it as a top priority for Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

While presiding over the review meeting on the revival of departmental sports here on Friday, Sanaullah, who also holds the portfolio of Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) stressed that maintaining departmental sports is a national responsibility for every institution. "We must work together to create a sports-friendly environment that attracts youth and everyone towards games," he said.

He highlighted the importance of sports in engaging and positively influencing the youth, particularly in the face of negative social media impacts and organized crime.

"The future of our generations is linked to sports development and promotion," he said.

On revival of departmental sports, Sanaullah directed departments to create their own sports policies for athlete job security.

He said steps are being taken to allocate sports quota for recruitment in departments. The formation of a healthy society is connected with sports and the government, under the Prime Minister's leadership, is determined to take all necessary steps to promote sports nationwide, he said.

Attendees included Federal Secretary for Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Nadeem Irshad Kayani, representatives from Wapda, Ministry of Railways, Police, NAB, FIA, Higher education Commission, Pakistan Army, Rangers, Pakistan Navy, and other departments.