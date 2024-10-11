Govt. Committed To Promote Departmental Sports: Rana Sanaullah
Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 11, 2024 | 11:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs, Rana Sanaullah, has emphasized the government's commitment to promoting departmental sports, citing it as a top priority for Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.
While presiding over the review meeting on the revival of departmental sports here on Friday, Sanaullah, who also holds the portfolio of Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) stressed that maintaining departmental sports is a national responsibility for every institution. "We must work together to create a sports-friendly environment that attracts youth and everyone towards games," he said.
He highlighted the importance of sports in engaging and positively influencing the youth, particularly in the face of negative social media impacts and organized crime.
"The future of our generations is linked to sports development and promotion," he said.
On revival of departmental sports, Sanaullah directed departments to create their own sports policies for athlete job security.
He said steps are being taken to allocate sports quota for recruitment in departments. The formation of a healthy society is connected with sports and the government, under the Prime Minister's leadership, is determined to take all necessary steps to promote sports nationwide, he said.
Attendees included Federal Secretary for Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Nadeem Irshad Kayani, representatives from Wapda, Ministry of Railways, Police, NAB, FIA, Higher education Commission, Pakistan Army, Rangers, Pakistan Navy, and other departments.
Recent Stories
Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary measures in the Ministry of O ..
Infinix HOT 50 Series Leak Teases World’s Slimmest Smartphone Featuring Ultra- ..
IHC to take up plea for recovery of missing lawyer Intizar Panjotha
PCB constitutes new selection committee
The Flagship Killer is Here: Can realme GT 6 Make a Mark in the Premium Smartpho ..
The arrival of the Saudi Minister of Investment and the investment of investors ..
“Will not forgive Amna Urooj,” says Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar
Pakistan women’s team set to face Australia in T20 World Cup
Russian, Chinese PMs to visit Pakistan next week
20 miners killed, seven others injured in rocket attack on Dukki coalmines
England beat Pakistan by an innings and 47 runs in the first Test
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 October 2024
More Stories From Sports
-
FIBA workshop concludes4 hours ago
-
England to maintain momentum in next matches: Ollie Pope7 hours ago
-
Pakistan to overcome mistakes in next matches: Shan Masood7 hours ago
-
PCB constitutes new selection committee8 hours ago
-
Pakistan women’s team set to face Australia in T20 World Cup10 hours ago
-
England beat Pakistan by an innings and 47 runs in the first Test10 hours ago
-
Babar Azam working hard to regain form: Tim Nielsen1 day ago
-
Nooh Dastgir shines in Commonwealth Powerlifting C’ships debut1 day ago
-
Bolan Club moves in Federal Football League quarterfinals1 day ago
-
Plan of attacking bad deliveries properly executed: Brook1 day ago
-
England tightens grip on Multan test1 day ago
-
England creates history with 823 runs against Pakistan in an innings1 day ago