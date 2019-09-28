UrduPoint.com
Govt Committed To Promoting Merit In Sports: Zain Qureshi

Sat 28th September 2019 | 07:36 PM

Federal Parliamentary Secretary on Finance and Captain Pakistan Parliamentarian Cricket Team Zain Hussain Qureshi has said the country has great talent in sports which should be promoted on merit

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2019 ) :Federal Parliamentary Secretary on Finance and Captain Pakistan Parliamentarian Cricket Team Zain Hussain Qureshi has said the country has great talent in sports which should be promoted on merit.

He was talking to cricketer Imran Nazeer, who recently returned to national level cricket after fighting against arthritis diseases for six years.

The cricketer congratulated Zain Qureshi over winning the Parliamentarian World Cup, played in England, few months ago.

Zain Qureshi said that sports were of vital importance for keeping the youth healthy. "We will have to encourage the youth to go to playgrounds instead of adopting unhealthy activities," said Zain Qureshi.

He said the incumbent government was committed to bringing the youth to playgrounds.

Imran Nazeer also discussed the future of cricket with the parliamentarian. Social figure Zain Baloch was also present.

