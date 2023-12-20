Open Menu

Govt Committed To Zero Tolerance Against Surrogate Companies Baiting Public Via Sports Ads

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 20, 2023 | 11:26 AM

Govt committed to zero tolerance against surrogate companies baiting public via sports ads

The media outlets have been asked to ensure implementation of the already issued advisory for not promoting surrogate companies through any advertisement.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 20th, 2023) The government is committed to show zero tolerance against surrogate companies which are baiting general public through sports advertisement.

Taking lead from the front, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has taken various steps in this direction.

The media outlets have been asked to ensure implementation of the already issued advisory for not promoting surrogate companies through any advertisement. Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority has been advised to enforce law of the land in this regard.

The matter has been taken up with the parent right holders of Pakistan-Australia ongoing cricket series to remove digital placement on ground of all the surrogate companies.

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority has been asked to stop all such illegal surrogate companies in the country, which are operating through Apps and websites.

