Govt Comprehensive School Wins Schools Hockey League Title

Sun 10th October 2021

MUZAFFARGARH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :Government comprehensive school won Inter-district schools hockey league tournament.

The final match was played between comprehensive school and Qaid Kot Addu teams which comprehensive school won by four goals against zero.

District education Officer (DEO) Elementary Zulfiqar Ali was the chief guest of the ceremony.

Addressing the students, Zulfiqar Ali said that hockey was our national game and school hockey league event would help to promote the game.

He said that conducting hockey event at schools level was a good step and it's credit goes to Secretary Education South Punjab Dr Ihtesham Anwar.

