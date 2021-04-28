UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Doing All-out Efforts To Promote Sports: Dr Fehmida

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 06:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fehmida Mirza Wednesday said the government would take all-out steps to uplift sports in the country by promoting and encouraging games at the grass-roots level.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the Synthetic Hockey Turf laid here at the Naseer Bunda Hockey Stadium of the Pakistan Sports Complex, she said the government had took a number of initiatives to promote sports activities at different level.

She congratulated all the stakeholders on laying of the astro-turf and said during the incumbent government's tenure "we will see that all courts of games are upgraded and improved." The minister regretted that sports activities and the Pakistan Sports board (PSB) had to be closed due to the ongoing situation and third lethal wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. "We also has to cancel today's hockey match as to follow the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). We planned a match but did not called the teams to play due to the ongoing coronavirus situation in the country," she said.

However, the minister expressed confidence that all playgrounds would see hustle and bustle in the coming days, and people would witness all kind of sports activities.

She said hockey would be a part of the National Sports Policy and the national game should be encouraged from the grass-roots level among boys and girls.

"The federation should also play its part in uplifting the game by holding talent hunt programs at schools, colleges and district level as to bring the young budding talent to fore," she said.

She said the regions, sponsors and all stakeholders should come forward to support the national game so that it can regain its lost glory and win laurels for the country once again.

IPC Secretary Mohsin Mushtaq Chandna, Pakistan Sports Board Director General Col (R) Muhammad Asif Zaman, PSB Director (PRMM) Muhammad Shahid, PSB Asssistant Director (Women Cell) Shazia Ejaz, Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Treasurer Muhammad Ikhlaq Usmani were also present on the occasion.

