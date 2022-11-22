UrduPoint.com

Govt Girls Model School Team Wins Inter School Table Tennis Championship

Muhammad Rameez Published November 22, 2022

Khanewal Girls team won inter schools Multan Board Championship after conquering an inter-school South Punjab competition

KHANEWAL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :Khanewal Girls team won inter schools Multan board Championship after conquering an inter-school South Punjab competition.

The Govt Girls Model school Khanewal team defeated the Govt Comprehensive High School for Girls and won the championship.

Govt Girls Junior Model School clinched the third position.

The winning team consisted of Zainab, Kashf, Armaan, Ajeha and Mamoona.

District sports Welfare Association congratulated the School principal, Rehana Khalid, and coaches Saira Shabnum and Misbah Ishaq on the achievement.

