Govt Has Made Excellent Arrangements For Pak-Lanka T20 Series: Rai Taimoor

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Sat 05th October 2019 | 05:51 PM

Govt has made excellent arrangements for Pak-Lanka T20 series: Rai Taimoor

Punjab Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs and Tourism Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti Saturday said the provincial government had made excellent arrangements for the T20 cricket series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka here

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs and Tourism Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti Saturday said the provincial government had made excellent arrangements for the T20 cricket series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka here.

He said the extraordinary measures had been taken by the government for smooth conduct of the three match high-profile cricket series.

The sports minister said sufficient parking arrangements had been made for convenience of cricket-lovers. "Free shuttle bus service has been arranged to provide spectators commuting facility," he added.

Besides these arrangements, several banners and boards have been placed at key spots to provide complete awareness and information to the cricket enthusiasts.

