Govt Is Committed To Provide Latest Sports Facilities: Arslan

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Sat 02nd October 2021 | 04:45 PM

Govt is committed to provide latest sports facilities: Arslan

Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister. Barrister Arslan Shaikh has said provision of standard sports facilities to youth was needed to involve them in healthy activities

SUKKUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021 ) :Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister. Barrister Arslan Shaikh has said provision of standard sports facilities to youth was needed to involve them in healthy activities.

The Sindh Government under the leadership of Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah was committed to provide the latest sports facilities to our youth.

He said this while visiting the Sukkur Sports Complex here on Saturday, the Advisor said that the latest equipment would be provided for the educational institutions' for youth.

Director Youth Affairs should utilize all the available resources to provide standard and enhanced sports and recreational facilities to youth and athletes to attract youth to take more active part in sports and hone their skills, he said.

He said various projects for promotion of sports and to provide standard sports facilities to youth were either completed or were being developed.

