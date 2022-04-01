Govt Islamia College wins Jashan-e-Baharan basketball girls' tournament

The Government Islamia Graduate College has won Pakistan Day & Jashan-e-Baharan basketball girls' tournament on Friday

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2022 ) :The Government Islamia Graduate College has won Pakistan Day & Jashan-e-Baharan basketball girls' tournament on Friday.

Divisional sports Department organized the tournament in which 4 teams including Islamia Basketball Club, Punjab College, Government MC Girls Higher Secondary school Samanabad and Government Islamia Graduate College participated.

According to results, Government Islamia Graduate College stood first while Islamia Basketball Club and Government MC Higher Secondary School Samanabad grabbed second and third positions respectively.

Divisional Sports Officer Sargodha Muhammad Tariq Nazir witnessed the final match as chief guest and later he also distributed cash prizes and trophies among the position holder teams.

Divisional Sports Officer Faisalabad Rana Hammad Iqbal, Principal Government Islamia Graduate College Dr Naheed Qadir, Vice Principal Mrs. Atiyya Basharat, Assistant Prof/Incharge Sports Mrs. Rukhsana Batool and others were also present on the occasion.