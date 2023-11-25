Open Menu

Govt Making All Out Efforts To Enhance Economic Growth Rate: Dr. Shamshad

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 25, 2023 | 12:10 PM

The caretaker finance minister says That there is a need to reduce borrowing and enhance efficiency in public sector departments.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 25th, 2023) Caretaker Minister of Finance Dr. Shamshad Akhtar said that the government is taking all-out measures to reduce debt stress and circular debt and enhance the economic growth rate of Pakistan.

In an interview with a private tv channel, she said that there is a need to reduce borrowing and enhance efficiency in public sector departments.

She said that institutional reforms are necessary to address the challenges being faced by the country.

To a question about privatization, she said that a comprehensive strategy is being made to privatize non-profit entities and a scheme is being prepared to launch Sukuk bond through the Stock Exchange.

To a question regarding China Pakistan Economic Corridor, she said Pakistan can connect with the Global World through Belt and Road initiative.

