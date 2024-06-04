Govt making all-out efforts to restore departmental sports

On the directives of the Prime Minister, the federal government was making all-out efforts to restore departmental sports

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) On the directives of the Prime Minister, the federal government was making all-out efforts to restore departmental sports.

A meeting was held here between Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs Rana Sanaullah and a delegation led by Tariq Yaqoob, President of Zarai Taraqaiti Bank Limited (ZTBL), to discuss the revival of departmental sports, said a statement.

The meeting was also attended by Federal Secretary Nadeem Irshad Kayani and high officials of Pakistan Sports Board.

Pakistan hockey team featuring in the Nations Cup also participated online from Poland in the meeting.

During the meeting, it was announced that the Pakistan hockey team, participating in the Nations Cup matches, would be provided with jobs in the bank.

Two players, Munib ur Rehman and Etisham Aslam, were offered employment and Yaqoob, handed over the appointment letters to Rana Sanallah, who also has the portfolio of Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC).

Sanallah acknowledged that departmental teams have historically played a crucial role in identifying and nurturing talent.

This move is a result of the Prime Minister's special attention to the sports sector, he said.

The government has pledged to provide training, competitive opportunities, and financial assistance to players.

With the restoration of departmental sports, players will be able to focus on their development and performance without financial worries.