Open Menu

Govt Middle School Baghdada Mardan Win Inter-School Hockey Title

Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 10, 2023 | 07:30 PM

Govt Middle School Baghdada Mardan win Inter-School Hockey title

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2023) In the Annual Sports competitions of government schools, Government middle School Baghdada Mardan maintained its superiority and won the first position in Mardan district in hockey.

Sports play a significant role in overall personality development, character building and developing leadership skills besides creating brotherhood.

Sports raise the quality of health of every country, the country which has good quality will always have a good quality of life and a stress-free environment, said the Principal of the Government Middle School Baghdada while addressing the students after their thumping victory.

He said hockey is a national sport but no heat was paid to it either on the school level or in the colleges and universities.

Students of our school go ahead and participate in high and higher secondary school competitions to make their schools famous, he said.

Sports are also important for the nourishment of the children, he said, adding the main purpose of education is the understanding of knowledge and wisdom, while sports are art, literature and other fine arts.

He also said that the teachers of our school have decided to support the children in all kinds of sports and help them in their development, which is encouraging the children at the initial level.

Related Topics

Hockey Sports Education Fine Mardan All Government

Recent Stories

Human Rights Situation in Pakistan: A Comprehensiv ..

Human Rights Situation in Pakistan: A Comprehensive Analysis

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 December 2023

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 December 2023

11 hours ago
 232 more Afghan families repatriated to homeland

232 more Afghan families repatriated to homeland

20 hours ago
 Couple dies as car hits roadside tree in Chishtian

Couple dies as car hits roadside tree in Chishtian

20 hours ago
 Yasin Malik being poisoned in Indian jail: Mushaal

Yasin Malik being poisoned in Indian jail: Mushaal

20 hours ago
Thalassemia center inaugurated in Attock

Thalassemia center inaugurated in Attock

20 hours ago
 Minister assures journalists to arrest killers of ..

Minister assures journalists to arrest killers of Jan Muhammad Mahar

20 hours ago
 Human Rights Day to be observed on Dec 10

Human Rights Day to be observed on Dec 10

20 hours ago
 PU women team wins trophy in swimming

PU women team wins trophy in swimming

20 hours ago
 Peshawar welcomes UN women's KoiJawaazNahi campaig ..

Peshawar welcomes UN women's KoiJawaazNahi campaign

20 hours ago
 ICT police’s crackdown against drugs continues

ICT police’s crackdown against drugs continues

20 hours ago

More Stories From Sports