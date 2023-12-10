Govt Middle School Baghdada Mardan win Inter-School Hockey title

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2023) In the Annual Sports competitions of government schools, Government middle School Baghdada Mardan maintained its superiority and won the first position in Mardan district in hockey.

Sports play a significant role in overall personality development, character building and developing leadership skills besides creating brotherhood.

Sports raise the quality of health of every country, the country which has good quality will always have a good quality of life and a stress-free environment, said the Principal of the Government Middle School Baghdada while addressing the students after their thumping victory.

He said hockey is a national sport but no heat was paid to it either on the school level or in the colleges and universities.

Students of our school go ahead and participate in high and higher secondary school competitions to make their schools famous, he said.

Sports are also important for the nourishment of the children, he said, adding the main purpose of education is the understanding of knowledge and wisdom, while sports are art, literature and other fine arts.

He also said that the teachers of our school have decided to support the children in all kinds of sports and help them in their development, which is encouraging the children at the initial level.