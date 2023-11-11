Centennial Model High School Nawanshahr emerged victorious in the District Sports Girls Tournament badminton singles competition held at Government Girls College Abbottabad on Saturday

ABBOTTABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2023) Centennial Model High School Nawanshahr emerged victorious in the District sports Girls Tournament badminton singles competition held at Government Girls College Abbottabad on Saturday. This marks their third consecutive win at the district level, solidifying their dominance in the sport.

The school's badminton team is no stranger to success, having finished as provincial-level runners-up in the past. Their victory in the district competition is a testament to their consistent excellence and dedication to the sport.

In the national anthem competition, thirty schools participated, with Higher Secondary School Malikpura claiming the first position. High School Phula secured the second position, and Higher Secondary School Kakul and High School Kihal jointly held the third position.

High School Kihal also clinched the first position in the Bazm Adab competition, showcasing their literary talent. High School No. 2, Sentinel Model School Nawanshahr, and Havelian Village secured the second position, while Comprehensive Higher Secondary School bagged the third position.