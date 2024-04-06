Govt Offers Former Captain Shahid Afridi Two Ministries , ,

The sources say that upon receiving the offer, Shahid Afridi expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif but politely declined the offer of the ministries.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 6th, 2024) The Federal government made an offer of two ministries to former Cricketer Shahid Khan Afridi, the sources familiar with the development disclosed on Saturday.

The sources said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif personally extended the offer to Shahid Afridi, proposing his involvement in both the ministries of sports and youth.

“Afridi cited his commitment to focus solely on his foundation,” said the sources.

"I appreciate the offer and the respect shown to me. However, I am dedicated to my foundation and wish to continue my efforts in that direction," stated Shahid Afridi in response to the offer.

Few days ago, Afridi came under fire on social media over his statement as the PTI leaders and workers also had reacted to his views.