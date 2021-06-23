Govt providing financial incentives to sports heroes

Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Director General Col (R) Muhammad Asif Zaman has said that the government was actively perusing the policy of encouraging sports heroes by providing them with attractive financial incentives

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan Sports board (PSB) Director General Col (R) Muhammad Asif Zaman has said that the government was actively perusing the policy of encouraging sports heroes by providing them with attractive financial incentives.

He said this while addressing a ceremony as Chief Guest here at the Naseer Bunda Hockey Stadium to mark Olympics Day.

He said the Olympic movement had become the world's largest sports movement which was bringing nations of the world together and Pakistan as member state of this organization was committed to be ideal of the Olympics.

The DG also graced the female Hockey and para archery match played to show commitment with the Olympism.

The DG also distributed medals among the para archery players here at the Pakistan Sports Complex and also held a meeting with renowned paralympian and gold medalist Haider Ali.

He also awarded cash prizes among the young sports persons who had won laurels for the country at international level.