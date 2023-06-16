Govt takes practical steps for promotion of Traditional Games in KP

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :Mardan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Advisor on Sports, Culture and Youth Affairs Matiullah Khan Marwat Friday said that the provincial government had taken 18 concrete steps to promote and keep alive the cultural and historical sport of Pakhtuns.

"Archery will be included in the provincial sports Calendar in the upcoming provincial budget so that provincial tournaments of this sport can be organized with the patronage and financial support of the provincial government." He expressed these views while speaking as a special guest during the prize distribution ceremony of the final match of Provincial Yousafzai Aman Makha Tournament-2023 in the room of Member Farman Shah in Tehsil Katling Chappalabad Shamuzai.

The ceremony was presided over by Syed Masoom Shah Bacha Bacha Khan Center.

The organization of this tournament owed to the interest of the late prominent journalist Rahimullah Yousafzai. The final match was played between Lachi Zaman Shamozai Mardan and Siddiq Alam Shamozai Mardan. Lachi Zaman Shamozai Mardan won the trophy of the Annual Provincial Makha (Archery) Tournament. The third position in the tournament was won by the team of "Pak Kya Swabi".

Siddiq Alam Shamuzai's Tahirullah Shamuzai was named man of the tournament and Lachi Zaman Shamuzai's Wali Gul was named man of the match. Syed Masoom Shah Bacha, prominent journalist Mushtaq Yousafzai, Program Director AVT Network Hasan Khan, Provincial President Amjad Hussain Yousafzai, former MPA Gohar Ali Shah Bacha, Regional Sports Officer Mardan Sohail Khan, Tehsil Sadar Bin Yameen, Gohar Ustad, Vice Chairman Farman Shah and General Secretary Fakhr Alam Yousafzai spoke on the occasion.

Matiullah Khan Marwat was the special guest at the event. He said, "The nations that have revived their culture, language and the ways of their ancestors are progressing and those nations are developing.

" "Sports fields in the country are populated but their hospitals are deserted, participation in sports and positive activities promotes physical development as well as mental development." we should populate sports fields for a better society, he stressed.

"Sports is good for youth and urged upon youth to come and play so they could avoid the scourge of misbehavior and bad company and addiction, Marwat said.

"The upcoming provincial budget, archery will be included in the provincial sports calendar, so that in the future provincial tournaments will be sponsored and financially supported by the government," he added.

Finally, the chief guest announced Rs 0.2 million for the Organizing Committee and Rs 10,000 for the Hamdard Welfare Organization. Provincial President Amjad Hussain Yousafzai gave Rs 20,000 to Lachi Zaman team who won the first position, Rs 15000 to second team Siddique Alam Shamuzai, Rs 10,000 to the third position holder, He also announced Rs 10,000 to Swabi team, Rs 7000 to Tahirullah Shamuzai, man of the tournament. Five thousand rupees were given to Match Shamuzai and ten thousand rupees to the local organization Hamdard Welfare Organization.

Director Program of AVT Khyber Hasan Khan announced to give ten thousand rupees in cash for the organizing committee.

At the end, the chief guest Matiullah Khan Marwat, Syed Masoom Shah Bacha, Mushtaq Yousafzai, Hasan Khan, Gohar Ali Shah Bacha, and Baba Saleem distributed trophies and cash prizes to the players who secured prominent positions. While Amjad Hussain Yousafzai, Farman Shah and Gauhar Astaz presented shields by the sports department for better arrangements.