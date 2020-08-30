Govt. takes steps for revival of sports activities: Jhagra

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health and Finance Minister Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra Sunday said that the COVID-19 has affected every sphere of life and due to outbreak sports activities got slow down, but are now being resumed with safety precautions.

He expressed these views while distributing kits among the best performing players at Islamia Cricket Academy Peshawar. He said the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has taken significant steps to attract young people for healthy activities and would continue to do so in the future as well.

Taimur Jhagra also took part in an exhibition cricket match at the cricket academy. Former Test cricketers Wajahatullah Wasti and Arshad Khan along with other first class cricketers were also present on the occasion.