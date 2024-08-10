Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Arshad Nadeem

(@Abdulla99267510)

President Asif Ali Zardari has authority to confer civil awards upon Pakistani citizens in recognition of their distinguished services in various fields

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 10th, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday said that Hilal-e-Imtiaz would be awarded to Javelin Thrower Arshad Nadeem for his outstanding performance at the Paris Olympics 2024.

“The President will confer the civil award upon Arshad Nadeem during a special ceremony in recognition of his remarkable achievements in sports. This honor will be bestowed under Article 259(2) of the Constitution,” said a press release from the President's Secretariat on Saturday.

According to this constitutional provision, the President has the authority to confer civil awards upon Pakistani citizens in recognition of their distinguished services in various fields.

Following the President's directive, a letter was dispatched from the President's office to the Cabinet Division.

President Zardari remarked that Arshad Nadeem's exceptional performance had brought pride to the nation in the field of sports.

Arshad Nadeem’s extraordinary success on the international stage has brought honor to the country. He has elevated Pakistan's name in athletics, as mentioned in the letter shared by the President's Secretariat with the media.

Grand welcome

The gold medalist is expected to arrive in Lahore at 1 a.

m. on Sunday, traveling via Istanbul. He will be accompanied by the Chairman of South Asian Athletics, Muhammad Akram Sahi.

A grand reception is planned for the champion upon his return to the homeland, with his coach, Salman Butt, also returning alongside him.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will personally welcome Pakistan’s Olympic gold medalist in javelin throw, Arshad Nadeem, at Lahore airport, confirmed his coordinator, Rana Mashhood.

Olympic gold medal

Arshad Nadeem has made history by becoming Pakistan’s first-ever individual Olympic gold medalist.

In the initial stage, the star javelin thrower did not achieve significant results in his first attempt, but he made a stunning comeback with a throw of 92.97 meters in his second attempt, setting a new Olympic record.

He surpassed Norway’s Andreas Thorkildsen, who had thrown the farthest at 90.57 meters during the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Following his victory at the Paris Olympics 2024, the Punjab government announced a reward of Rs100 million for Arshad Nadeem.

The Sindh government also announced a Rs50 million reward for Pakistan’s star athlete, Arshad Nadeem.