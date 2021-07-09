Govt to bear treatment expenses of hockey Olympian

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has announced that all the expenses of ailing former hockey Olympian Naveed Alam's treatment will be borne by the Punjab government

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has announced that all the expenses of ailing former hockey Olympian Naveed Alam's treatment will be borne by the Punjab government.

In a statement, the chief minister said he was saddened over the news of the ailment former Olympian and said that instructions have been issued in this regard.

Naveed Alam will be fully taken care of during the treatment, he said and added that he is a national hero who brought laurels home.